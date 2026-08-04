DuPont de Nemours Aktie

DuPont de Nemours für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PLC7 / ISIN: US26614N1028

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04.08.2026 12:12:54

DuPont De Nemours, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $143 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $257 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $1.819 billion from $1.749 billion last year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $143 Mln. vs. $59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.819 Bln vs. $1.749 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.17 To $ 7.32 Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.160 B To $ 7.190 B

GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Values are from continuing operations.

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