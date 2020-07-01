DuPont drives planet forward solutions for plant-based food and beverages

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Danisco Planit™ marks the latest evolution in DuPont's plant-based ingredient portfolio – a comprehensive range of functional ingredients and application expertise for food and beverages made with a 'planet forward,' sustainable approach.

With the new Danisco Planit™ range, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (DuPont) offers food and beverage manufacturers the broadest selection of ingredients for plant-based product development in the industry, supported by expert application knowledge and insights to design products for the future. Customers leveraging DuPont's innovation capabilities in the plant-based segment will be ahead of the curve in managing their global footprint.

"We named this new brand Danisco Planit™ as an acknowledgement that when scaling up this industry it must happen in a sustainable way," explains Birgitte Borch, VP of Marketing, Food & Beverage, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences.

DuPont has decades of experience in the plant-based sector, providing support in every step from conceptualization to successful commercialization of innovative, yet locally relevant solutions and recipes that are ready to take to market.

"The depth of what we can offer our customers is unique in the industry," Borch said. "Danisco Planit™ is a significant launch for us. We offer a total ingredient solution with the ability to deliver taste, texture, nutrition and sustainability. And, we believe in co-creation and look forward to innovating new formats and categories with our customers to widen the food space and create great eating experiences for the growing group of global consumers that want to increase their plant-based consumption."

Capturing mainstream consumers

For the past couple of years, the plant-based space has been a race to get on the shelves for both foodservice and retailers. Now it's about staying there and growing further by offering a greater variety of categories.

"The market innovation for products that allow consumers to eat a burger without eating meat, drink a milkshake without drinking milk, have been impressive," Borch said. "For the mass market consumer however, we want to do more. Mainstream consumers are not only looking to avoid meat or dairy, they are looking for a great eating experience. In order to take plant-based mainstream, we need to expand innovation beyond imitation. We want to support the shift to a more plant-based diet by creating multiple options, thereby enabling nutritious, plant-based food and beverages in every meal, every day—from early-bird breakfast to the midnight snack."

Borch sees plant-based as an opportunity for the industry to meet consumers' changing eating habits.

"We believe co-creation is the route to shape the market and capture fast-evolving consumer needs for every eating occasion," Borch said. "We want to create sustainable consumer loyalty, ensuring that plant-based products are loved and tasty enough to become a regular part of consumers' diets, not just a 'try it once'."

Plant-in-it is key

In plant-based products, as in all food categories, taste and texture are imperative. However, in plant-based there are a variety of protein sources, and when combined with consumer requirements for health and nutrition, designing and formulating new formats that are top-performing in all sensory dimensions is a challenge. A great tasting product isn't just about flavor, but the interactivity among sight, smell, touch and sound. Sensory expertise is at the center of new product development for plant-based food and beverages.

"We can turn our insights into business opportunities and forge a new product development pipeline with formulation strategies that maximize consumer liking and meet the requirements on nutrition and ingredient lists," said Sonia Huppert, Global Marketing Lead for Plant-based Health. "We keep a constant focus on developing ingredient solutions for new products, and for plant-based food and beverages in particular, to offer to the plant-based industry innovative solutions for plant-based yogurt, ice cream, drink, and meat alternatives, including full meal solutions."

Danisco Planit™ has been launched globally and covers services, expertise, and an unmatched ingredient portfolio for plant-based food and beverages: plant proteins, hydrocolloids, cultures, probiotics, fibers, food protection, antioxidants, natural extracts, emulsifiers, and enzymes, as well as tailor-made systems. For more information: http://www.food.dupont.com

About DuPont™ Danisco®

DuPont™ Danisco® is the brand for a range of ingredients that help provide enhanced bioprotection, an improved nutritional profile, and better taste and texture with greater cost efficiency and lower environmental impact, meeting the needs of manufacturers of food and beverages, dietary supplements and pet food. Through the work of the global network of food scientists and technologists in DuPont, the Danisco® range is supported by a uniquely broad spectrum of know-how across applications and processing. http://www.danisco.com.

About DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences applies expert science to advance market-driven, healthy and sustainable solutions for the food, beverage, dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries. We also use cutting-edge biotechnology across a range of markets to advance bio-based solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations. We are innovative solvers who help our customers turn challenges into high-value business opportunities. For more information: http://www.dupontnutritionandbiosciences.com or http://www.biosciences.dupont.com/

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at http://www.dupont.com/.

