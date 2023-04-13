DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions introduces new developments in low-cyclic silicone elastomer blends and silicone resin blends for topical applications

Helping formulators develop innovative therapies for a range of skin conditions while addressing evolving regulatory compliance requirements further demonstrates DuPont's support for good health and wellbeing

WILMINGTON, Del., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the introduction of new low-cyclosiloxane silicone elastomer blends and silicone resin blends in response to growing consumer desires for products that address a range of troubling skin conditions. These new topical excipient blends also address the market's need to comply with evolving REACH regulatory compliance demands and to support the shared commitment of DuPont and its customers to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), particularly UNSDG No. 3 – Good Health and Well Being – which calls for protecting human health and well-being for all people at all ages.

"Over-the-counter topical and medical products to address scars, actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and other skin conditions are proliferating to meet consumer desires to feel good at every age without compromising skin protection and drug delivery efficiency," said DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions EMEA Regional Marketing Leader Michele Vigliotti. "Meanwhile, regulations on consumer healthcare products continue to evolve to ensure safety and minimize public risk."

In response, DuPont™ Liveo™ has developed four new low-cyclosiloxane silicone topical excipient blends. These products are designed to help customers meet the substance of very high concern (SVHC) threshold for concerned cyclosiloxanes – below 0.1% – proposed by REACH regulation (EC) No. 1907/2006.

The new DuPont™ Liveo™ silicone elastomer blends are:

Liveo ™ TE-9320 Silicone Elastomer Blend – a blend of silicone elastomer network swollen in a Dimethicone volatile carrier (ref. INCI names Dimethicone and Dimethicone Crosspolymer) – is a non-occlusive rheology modifier with a skin feel that is characterized by smoothness with a light, silky, non-greasy feel. It contains less than 0.1% D4, D5 and D6.

– a blend of silicone elastomer network swollen in a Dimethicone volatile carrier (ref. INCI names Dimethicone and Dimethicone Crosspolymer) – is a non-occlusive rheology modifier with a skin feel that is characterized by smoothness with a light, silky, non-greasy feel. It contains less than 0.1% D4, D5 and D6. Liveo™ TE-9330 Silicone Elastomer Blend – a blend of silicone elastomer network swollen in a Dimethicone non-volatile carrier (ref. INCI names Dimethicone and Dimethicone Crosspolymer) – is a non-occlusive thickening agent for anhydrous and water-in-oil emulsions. It delivers a smooth, silky feel and contains less than 0.1% D4, D5 and D6.

Potential uses for silicone elastomer blends include topical drug delivery formulations for prescription and over-the-counter products that may improve patient compliance due to their unique sensory feel, including creams for conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and scar and pain management, as well as creams and gels that offer a mattifying effect for acne applications. Silicone elastomer blend technologies also are known for their effectiveness in support of drug release or drug permeation in topical semi-solid formulations thereby providing options to formulators.

The new DuPont™ Liveo™ silicone resin blends are:

Liveo ™ TE-9720 Resin Blend – a blend of silicone resin solubilized in a 100 cSt Dimethicone non-volatile carrier (ref. INCI names Dimethicone and Trimethylsiloxysilicate) – exhibits film-forming behavior and delivers a long-lasting film that is resistant to water wash-off.

– a blend of silicone resin solubilized in a Dimethicone non-volatile carrier (ref. INCI names Dimethicone and Trimethylsiloxysilicate) – exhibits film-forming behavior and delivers a long-lasting film that is resistant to water wash-off. In development: Liveo™ TE-9721 Resin Blend – a blend of silicone resin solubilized in a Caprylyl Methicone volatile carrier (ref. INCI names Caprylyl Methicone and Trimethylsiloxysilicate) – exhibits film-forming behavior and delivers a long-lasting film that is resistant to water wash-off. Additionally, it offers good compatibility with a wide range of formulation ingredients.

Liveo™ silicone resin blends can be incorporated easily into many product forms, including creams for skin barrier applications, sprays that offer ease of application and protect the skin, and gels for novel product forms in challenging skin conditions. Target indications include skin barriers and protective films for ostomy care; liquid bandages, skin barriers and scar management for wound care; UV protection and sunscreens for skin care; and drug delivery therapy for acne, actinic keratosis, antifungal and pain management in dermal care.

"DuPont serves a broad spectrum of consumer and medical topical healthcare applications, from over-the-counter to prescription, " Vigliotti said. "Whether customers are looking for technological expertise, regulatory support, or a broad selection of high-quality topical excipients that are easy to process and patient-friendly, we are here to support them."

Liveo™ topical silicone excipients include silicone-based materials that allow formulators to develop innovative solutions for the efficient delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in topical forms like creams, lotions, gels, ointments, sprays or sticks. The excipients support unique and aesthetically appealing formulations, making pharmaceutical finished dosage forms easier to apply and more pleasant to use – without compromising drug delivery efficiency – thereby helping to increase patient compliance. Learn more about Liveo™ at liveo.dupont.com.

Liveo™ distributor partner Quimica San Diego is showcasing DuPont's new developments in low-cyclosiloxanes silicone elastomer blends and silicone resin blends at ExpoFarma 2023 April 19 through 21 from 2 to 9 p.m. at booth 1216 at the World Trade Center in Mexico City, Mexico.

