DuPont Posts Q3 Loss, Lifts FY25 Earnings View, Cuts Sales Target; Plans $2 Bln Buyback; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), a chemical company, reported Thursday a loss in its third quarter, compared to prior year's profit, despite higher sales.

Further, the new DuPont, following the separation of Electronics business as Qnity Electronics, Inc., issued fourth quarter outlook, and raised fiscal 2025 earnings view, but trimmed sales forecast.

The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $2 billion, expecting to imminently launch a $500 million accelerated share repurchase.

In pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 8.5 percent to trade at $36.26.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, new DuPont expects adjusted earnings of about $0.43 per share same as market estimates, operating EBITDA of about $385 million and net sales of around $1.685 billion.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $0.43 on sales of $1.73 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2025, new DuPont now expects adjusted earnings per share of about $1.66, below analysts' estimate of $2.19.

The company now expects operating EBITDA of about $1.60 billion and net sales of about $6.840 billion. The company previously expected operating EBITDA of nearly $1.575 billion on net sales of about $6.865 billion.

The Street estimate revenues of $6.87 billion.

In addition, the Board declared a quarterly dividend for new DuPont of $0.20 per share, payable December 15 to holders of record at the close of business on November 28. The dividend is in line with new DuPont's targeted 35-45 percent payout ratio.

In the third quarter, net loss available for DuPont stockholders were $123 million or $0.29 per share, compared to income of $455 million or $1.08 per share.

The results include the segment results of IndustrialsCo, excluding the Aramids business that was reported as discontinued operations, and ElectronicsCo.

On a continuing operations basis, income for the quarter fell to $308 million or $0.70 per share from $453 million or $1.06 per share a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.09, same as last year.

The analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.63 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased 7 percent to $3.07 billion from $2.86 billion a year ago. Organic sales increased 6 percent versus year-ago period.

The company recorded a 7 percent increase in volume and a 1 percent currency benefit, partially offset by a 1 percent decrease in price.

