DuPont de Nemours Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLC7 / ISIN: US26614N1028
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04.08.2026 12:52:43
DuPont Q2 Results Climb, Lifts FY26 Earnings View; Plans $250 Mln Buyback; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Chemicals major DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), while reporting higher profit and sales in its second quarter, on Tuesday said it expects mid-single digit organic sales growth in the second half, and updated fiscal 2026 outlook.
Further, the company announced its intent to repurchase $250 million of shares in the third quarter.
In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 5.9 percent, trading at $133.00.
Looking ahead for the second half of fiscal 2026, the company estimates adjusted earnings per share of approximately $3.65 to $3.80, operating EBITDA of about $890 million to $910 million, and net sales of about $3.66 billion to $3.69 billion.
Further, for fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share of $7.17 to $7.32, operating EBITDA of $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion, and net sales of $7.16 billion to $7.19 billion.
Effective June 24, DuPont's Board of Directors implemented a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-3, as well as a reduction in the number of authorized shares by a corresponding ratio.
DuPont previously projected adjusted earnings per share of $2.35 to $2.40, operating EBITDA of $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion, and net sales of $7.155 billion to $7.215 billion.
Antonella Franzen, DuPont Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our strong execution and market-driven growth continue to translate into higher earnings and free cash flow generation. As a result of our second quarter outperformance, we are again raising the midpoint of our full-year 2026 operating EBITDA guidance to approximately $1.76 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $7.24 per share, while increasing our expectation for organic sales growth to slightly above 4 percent."
In the second quarter, DuPont's net income available for stockholders came in at $143 million or $1.05 per share, higher than last year's $59 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.
On a continuing operations basis, earnings per share were $1.37, higher than $0.17 a year ago.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $257 million or $1.88 per share for the period, compared to $177 million or $1.27 per share a year ago.
The company's net sales for the period rose 4.0 percent to $1.819 billion from $1.749 billion last year.
The company recorded 4 percent organic sales growth in Healthcare & Water Technologies, and 3 percent organic sales growth in Diversified Industrials
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