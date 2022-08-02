Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 12:43:27

DuPont Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line; Narrows FY22 Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $787 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $478 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $446 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $3.32 billion from $3.10 billion last year.

Outlook

DuPont narrowed its full-year earnings guidance.

The company now expects earnings for the year of $3.27-$3.43, compared to $3.20-$3.50 provided earlier, citing foreign currency headwinds and absence of contribution from Biomaterials business, which was sold in May.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.30 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the year are now expected to be $13 billion to $13.40 billion, while analysts expect $16.5 billion for the year.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of around $0.81 and net sales between $3.17 billion and $3.37 billion. Analysts expect earnings of $1.1 per share on sales of $4.17 billion.

Lori Koch, chief financial officer, said the company is also expecting third-quarter net sales and operating EBITDA to be slightly weaker than second quarter 2022 .

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $787 Mln. vs. $478 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.27 -$3.43 Full year revenue guidance: $13,000 -$13,400 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DuPont de Nemoursmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DuPont de Nemoursmehr Analysen

04.10.21 DuPont de Nemours Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DuPont de Nemours 57,52 -1,73% DuPont de Nemours

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Anleger in Wien halten sich zur Wochenmitte zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Asiens Aktienmärkte zeigen am Mittwoch eine Gegenreaktion auf die Verluste vom Vortag.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen