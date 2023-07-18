18.07.2023 22:15:00

DuPont Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that day. Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer, will review financial and operating performance for the period.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on DuPont's Investors Relations webpage. A replay, along with the earnings release and supporting materials, will also be posted to the website.       

The dial-in number for the conference call is 888-440-4172 toll-free within the U.S. or +1-646-960-0673. The conference ID is 5994046.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPontTM and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with TM, SMor ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-schedules-second-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-301879057.html

SOURCE DuPont

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DuPont de Nemoursmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DuPont de Nemoursmehr Analysen

04.10.21 DuPont de Nemours Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DuPont de Nemours 67,34 0,78% DuPont de Nemours

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verabschiedet sich in Grün -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street notierte zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen