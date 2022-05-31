31.05.2022 22:00:00

DuPont to Participate at Deutsche Bank's 13th Annual Global Materials Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DuPont, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont, will participate in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank's 13th Annual Global Materials Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 8th from 8:15 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the DuPont Investor Relations webpage. Replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the presentation. 

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with , SMor ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-to-participate-at-deutsche-banks-13th-annual-global-materials-conference-301557185.html

SOURCE DuPont

