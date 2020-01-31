Dupuis Furthers U.S. Expansion with Second Store Opening in Miami

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning Mexican design and interiors brand Dupuis opens its doors on January 28 th at Shops of Merrick Park as part of its official launch and a large-scale investment for the brand in the U.S. market. Other locations include The Miami Design District store which opened last month, and the Aventura Mall slated for February 2020.

"Miami is such a vibrant city and in the global spotlight in terms of development and design," said Manuel Barrantes, CEO of Bluwall USA (owners of Dupuis and Becara brands). "We believe it was the perfect location to launch our interior design brands in the U.S."

Dupuis, founded in 1973, creates an experience where the languages of artisanal and contemporary Mexican design unite in absolute harmony, redefining interior spaces and exuding Mexican modernism in its purest essence. Their philosophy is based on constant evolution within innovative design while never losing the Dupuis style. Additionally, Estudio 240 at the Miami Design District location is the in-house design firm. The team is comprised of world-class professionals of exceptional caliber and extensive knowledge of the industry. Estudio 240 welcomes projects of any size and scope in residential, hospitality and contract design and will soon launch an incentive program tailored towards architects, developers, interior designers, and stagers.

Shops at Merrick Park:

(Level 1 next to Neiman Marcus)

358 San Lorenzo Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Miami Design District: 4100 NE 2nd Avenue, Suite 105, Miami, FL 33137

Tel: 786 953 8212

Website: http://www.storedupuis.com

Media inquiries and/or high-res imagery, contact Lilia Pozos at lilia@dialogue-inc.com

SOURCE Dupuis