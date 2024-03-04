|
04.03.2024 13:18:28
DURECT Inks Co-marketing And Collaboration Deal With Charles River For ALZET Product Line
(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company DURECT Corp. (DRRX) announced Monday that it has entered into a co-marketing and collaboration agreement with Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) for the ALZET Osmotic Pumps Portfolio and Associated Product Line in the U.S. and Canada.
Charles River Research Models & Services (RMS) sales and marketing teams will collaborate with DURECT to jointly market and commercialize the ALZET product line to existing and new customers over a multi-year period.
Charles River RMS will provide dedicated marketing resources and collaborate with DURECT to develop and roll out a broad range of sales and marketing initiatives for ALZET.
DURECT will remain responsible for manufacturing, marketing support, order fulfillment and customer billing.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Durectmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Durectmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
|238,10
|29,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMärkte in Fernost uneinig
Am Dienstag tendieren die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.