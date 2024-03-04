DURECT Inks Co-marketing And Collaboration Deal With Charles River For ALZET Product Line

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company DURECT Corp. (DRRX) announced Monday that it has entered into a co-marketing and collaboration agreement with Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) for the ALZET Osmotic Pumps Portfolio and Associated Product Line in the U.S. and Canada.

Charles River Research Models & Services (RMS) sales and marketing teams will collaborate with DURECT to jointly market and commercialize the ALZET product line to existing and new customers over a multi-year period.

Charles River RMS will provide dedicated marketing resources and collaborate with DURECT to develop and roll out a broad range of sales and marketing initiatives for ALZET.

DURECT will remain responsible for manufacturing, marketing support, order fulfillment and customer billing.