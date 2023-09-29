|
29.09.2023 13:45:00
Dustin Moskovitz Is Buying More Asana. Is It a Buy Now?
Asana's (NYSE: ASAN) founder is buying back stock in huge numbers, and the company's financial results are improving quickly. But the history of losses and outsize stock-based compensation hangs over the company's valuation.In this video, Travis Hoium covers the improvements at Asana, insider buying, and why this could still be a great stock to own today.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 26, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 27, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
