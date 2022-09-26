|
26.09.2022 14:17:00
Dutch Bros and its customers raise more than $1.1M for local youth
GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Sept. 16, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised more than $1.1 million for local youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs.
"Buck for Kids is all about giving the local youth an opportunity for a brighter future," said Katie Hutchison, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros Coffee. "We're so thankful for our customers and the awesome organizations out there creating opportunities for our kids!"
Since 2011, Dutch Bros' annual Buck for Kids campaign has partnered with customers to make a difference in the lives of local kids and families.About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 600 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.
In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.
To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dutch-bros-and-its-customers-raise-more-than-1-1m-for-local-youth-301632530.html
SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee
