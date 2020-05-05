Dutch Bros Coffee takes 'Drink One For Dane' digital to continue the fight against ALS

GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In support of social distancing and general wellness in the communities it serves, Dutch Bros Coffee is adding an online effort to support its largest fundraising event of the year, Drink One for Dane. For the first time in the company's history, Dutch Bros will offer an exclusive mug and sticker combo online. $10 from every mug and sticker sold will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and its efforts to provide research and clinical care for the ALS community and to find a cure for the disease.

The mug and sticker will go on sale Friday, May 8 on http://www.dutchbros.com/endals, with proceeds benefitting MDA. That same day, a portion of proceeds from sales at Dutch Bros shops will also go to the organization.

"During this unprecedented time, raising a toast to my brother, the wiseman, is one way to share hope," Travis Boersma said, Dutch Bros co-founder and CEO. "Dane set the standard for giving at Dutch Bros and inspired so many people- continuing our commitment to ending ALS is the perfect way to honor him. Let's make it a great day and drink one for Dane."

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a fatal disease that affects the parts of the nervous system that are responsible for muscle movement. As it progresses, patients slowly lose their ability to control these movements, including speaking, breathing and moving while having full cognitive ability. There is currently no cure for the disease.

The MDA is a world leader in ALS research, treatments and care. The organization provides and distributes resources and provides support for patients and their families through a nationwide network of 150 MDA Care Centers. The MDA has partnered with Dutch Bros since the very first Drink One for Dane fundraiser in 2007.

"MDA's partnership with Dutch Bros -- honoring the life and legacy of Dane Boersma-- raises funds for the frontline researchers and clinicians who are working tirelessly to keep the ALS community safe and properly cared for during COVID-19 and beyond," said MDA President and CEO Lynn O'Connor Vos. "In these times, ensuring people with ALS have access to high quality care and telemedicine is more important than ever before."

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country's largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 380 locations and 12,000 employees in seven states. The company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, Dutch Bros donates millions of dollars each year to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit http://www.dutchbros.com, like Dutch Bros Coffee on Facebook or follow @DutchBros on Twitter.

About MDA

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee