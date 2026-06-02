Dutch Bro a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C28Y / ISIN: US26701L1008
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02.06.2026 20:47:00
Dutch Bros Continues to Capture a Growing Share of Our Drinking Money
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continued to shrug off a soft economy in the first quarter as drive-thru demand held up remarkably well. Same-shop sales grew by 8.3% across the system, fueled by a 5% rise in the number of transactions. Texas was its busiest market, with the largest number of locations and comps growth of nearly 20%.While its organic growth is impressive, it's the coffee chain's massive market opportunity that's the real draw for investors. It ended Q1 with 1,177 locations, up 16% year over year, but that leaves Dutch Bros an attractive runway for further growth in the medium term, as management has set a target of having 2,029 stores operating in 2029.The investment story is fairly simple. Dutch Bros is a scalable concept with compelling unit economics, and it can almost triple its store count before crossing the halfway point toward its long-term target of 7,000 shops.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Dutch Bros A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)