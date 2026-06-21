Dutch Bro a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C28Y / ISIN: US26701L1008
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21.06.2026 11:35:00
Dutch Bros Doubled Over the Last 3 Years. Can It Triple by 2030?
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) may be new to you if you don't live in one of the 25 states where it has stores, but if you're an investor, you may want to get to know it better. It's an incredible growth stock, and since it's not a tech stock, it offers diversification for the growth investor.The stock has more than doubled over the past three years, but it still has a huge opportunity. Can it triple by 2030?Dutch Bros is a growing coffee shop chain, but that simple description is deceiving. Unlike many popular chains that have a similar model, it has carved out a niche, offering a distinct brand identity and innovation in several categories.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Dutch Bros A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Dutch Bros A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)