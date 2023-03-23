|
23.03.2023 11:10:00
Dutch Bros Growth Comes With a Caveat. Should Investors Think Twice?
Between 2019 and 2022, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) saw its annual revenue skyrocket 211%, from $238 million to $739 million. This tripling of the top line in three years is more akin to a software company than a business that sells coffee at brick-and-mortar locations, and it helped push the share price up more than 100% in less than two months after the initial public offering. It appears that Dutch Bros found success in the extremely competitive restaurant sector, despite shares being down 20% for all time. However, the monster growth from this rising coffee stock comes with a caveat. And it should make investors think twice before deciding to buy shares. To be fair, Dutch Bros has posted outstanding growth that is hard to understate. Its revenue rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46% over the last three years, which is impressive. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bros Holding Comehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bros Holding Comehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
|29,68
|0,95%