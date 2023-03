Dutch Bros Growth Comes With a Caveat. Should Investors Think Twice?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Between 2019 and 2022, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) saw its annual revenue skyrocket 211%, from $238 million to $739 million. This tripling of the top line in three years is more akin to a software company than a business that sells coffee at brick-and-mortar locations, and it helped push the share price up more than 100% in less than two months after the initial public offering. It appears that Dutch Bros found success in the extremely competitive restaurant sector, despite shares being down 20% for all time. However, the monster growth from this rising coffee stock comes with a caveat. And it should make investors think twice before deciding to buy shares. To be fair, Dutch Bros has posted outstanding growth that is hard to understate. Its revenue rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46% over the last three years, which is impressive. Continue reading