Dutch Bros Is Down Almost 40% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) was one of the record 3,260 initial public offerings (IPO) in 2021, many of which soared before tanking. More than 600 of those were special-purpose acquisition companies, also known as SPACs, a trend that shrank in 2022 as the market lost value and investors stopped throwing money at IPOs.Not all those new stocks sank into oblivion, however. Dutch Bros was one of the rare stocks from that year that has caught investors' eyes due to its robust growth and incredible potential. It's still roughly 40% off of its highs, and it's looking like a better value. Is it time to buy?Dutch Bros posted a 53% year-over-year sales increase in the 2022 third quarter and raised its full-year outlook from a 44% sales increase to a 46% increase.Continue reading