|
13.08.2022 16:00:00
Dutch Bros Stock: 2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) just reported second-quarter earnings, and clearly the market likes what it heard as the stock is up 17% as of this writing. As a Dutch Bros shareholder, I'm pleased with the quarter and encouraged that the company is executing across many fronts. However, I did find one possible cause for concern.Let's dive in and take a deeper look at what's going on at Dutch Bros, and examine two green flags and one red flag that this quarter revealed. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!