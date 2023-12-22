|
22.12.2023 15:18:00
Dutch Bros Stock Beat Starbucks in 2023. Is It a Buy Now?
Neither stock was a big winner this year, but Wall Street still had a clear favorite when it comes to Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The coffee titan lost 2% of its value through mid-December even as the broader market rallied by 24%. Meanwhile, Dutch Bros has gained 5% year to date.There are more differences between these companies than just the huge gap in their relative sales bases. Let's look at why an investor might choose one of these stocks over the other right now.Dutch Bros maintains fewer than 1,000 locations across 16 states, giving it a huge potential growth runway for 2024 and beyond. Management sees room for at least 4,000 stores over time, in fact. Executives are backing up that bright forecast with serious investments, too. Dutch Bros plans to launch 130 new locations in fiscal 2023, along with a major roasting facility opening in 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
