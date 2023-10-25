|
Dutch Bros Stock Is Down 29% in the Last Year. Here's What's Driving the Drop
Oregon-based Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a drive-thru coffee chain known for tasty drinks with unique names, including Kicker and Annihilator. The company is opening up new locations at break-neck speed and is seemingly gaining in popularity. Even still, Dutch Bros stock is down 29% over the last year, as of Oct. 23. It even hit an all-time low in September.In the first half of 2023 alone, Dutch Bros opened a whopping 83 new locations around the U.S. Moreover, total revenues in the first half of 2023 were up 32% from the comparable period of 2022. Investors are frustrated to see the stock drop, considering its growth has been impressive.I'll explain some of the reasons why Dutch Bros stock is down -- there's more to investing than just growth. After that, I'll explain where I think Dutch Bros stock is going from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
