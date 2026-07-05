Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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05.07.2026 13:15:00
Dutch Bros Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High. 3 Reasons Why It's Still a Great Buy in July.
Investing in restaurant stocks at their early stages of expansion can be a simple and rewarding strategy for building wealth in the stock market. Dutch Bros fits the profile of a growth stock that famous investor Peter Lynch loved to find during his career managing Fidelity's Magellan Fund.After consolidating for over a year, Dutch Bros' (NYSE: BROS) shares recently surged to a 52-week high of $74.65. The company's growth amid inflation and other economic headwinds is a testament to its brand strength. Here are three reasons the stock is a solid buy right now.Image source: Dutch Bros.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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