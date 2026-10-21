ÅF AB Aktie
WKN DE: A115QU / ISIN: SE0005999836
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21.10.2026 14:56:41
Dutch Bros vs. e.l.f. Beauty: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As consumer spending patterns evolve, high-growth brands in the beverage and beauty spaces are vying for dominance in retail portfolios. Choosing between Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) requires a close look at their expansion strategies.
Dutch Bros has disrupted the coffee market with a culture-focused, drive-thru model, while e.l.f. Beauty has captured the cosmetics world through digital-first marketing and affordable quality. Both companies are scaling rapidly and share similar retail partners, making them popular choices for investors seeking exposure to fast-moving consumer sectors with high brand loyalty.
Dutch Bros operates a rapidly growing network of drive-thru beverage shops that prioritize speed and a unique brand culture centered on hand-crafted coffee and energy drinks. Its footprint has expanded to over 1,225 locations across twenty-five states, positioning the company as a prominent player among retail stocks. The company leverages partnerships with Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) while using a proprietary mobile app to manage its loyalty program and direct sales.
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Nachrichten zu ÅF AB
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21.10.26
|Ausblick: ÅF AB stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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07.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: ÅF AB veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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17.09.26
|Trump administration approves $24bn sale of F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia (Financial Times)
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14.07.26
|Ausblick: ÅF AB gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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07.07.26
|Trump signals reversal of Turkey F-35 ban (Financial Times)
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01.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: ÅF AB präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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01.05.26
|Governments start daring to say the energy F-words (Financial Times)
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01.05.26
|Governments start daring to say the energy F-words (Financial Times)
Analysen zu ÅF AB
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ÅF AB
|9,54
|2,47%
|Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
|42,26
|-3,56%
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