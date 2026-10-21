ÅF AB Aktie

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WKN DE: A115QU / ISIN: SE0005999836

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21.10.2026 14:56:41

Dutch Bros vs. e.l.f. Beauty: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As consumer spending patterns evolve, high-growth brands in the beverage and beauty spaces are vying for dominance in retail portfolios. Choosing between Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) requires a close look at their expansion strategies.

Dutch Bros has disrupted the coffee market with a culture-focused, drive-thru model, while e.l.f. Beauty has captured the cosmetics world through digital-first marketing and affordable quality. Both companies are scaling rapidly and share similar retail partners, making them popular choices for investors seeking exposure to fast-moving consumer sectors with high brand loyalty.

Dutch Bros operates a rapidly growing network of drive-thru beverage shops that prioritize speed and a unique brand culture centered on hand-crafted coffee and energy drinks. Its footprint has expanded to over 1,225 locations across twenty-five states, positioning the company as a prominent player among retail stocks. The company leverages partnerships with Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) while using a proprietary mobile app to manage its loyalty program and direct sales.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

ÅF AB 9,54 2,47% ÅF AB
Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A- 42,26 -3,56% Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-

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