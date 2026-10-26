The Hershey Aktie

The Hershey für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869607 / ISIN: US4278663061

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26.10.2026 02:45:02

Dutch Bros vs. Hershey: Which Stock Is the Better Buy Before 2027?

Should you bet on a fast-growing coffee chain or a century-old candy titan? Choosing between Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Hershey(NYSE:HSY) requires balancing aggressive expansion against defensive stability.

Dutch Bros is a beverage specialist known for its drive-thru speed and custom energy drinks. Hershey is a global snacking leader with deep retail penetration. Both compete for consumer dollars in the discretionary and staple categories, making them a compelling comparison for growth-oriented and value-focused investors.

Dutch Bros operates a rapidly growing network of drive-thru shops focused on hand-crafted coffee, teas, and its proprietary Rebel energy drinks. The company relies on a mix of company-operated locations and franchise partners to scale its brand across the United States. As of mid-2026, the company operated over 1,200 locations across 25 states.

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Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A- 41,49 -0,62% Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-

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