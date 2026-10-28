Clark Aktie

Clark für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 345654 / ISIN: US1814571022

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28.10.2026 03:55:02

Dutch Bros vs. Kimberly-Clark: Which Is the Smarter Buy Today?

Choosing between high-growth coffee and steady consumer staples can be a difficult decision for many. That's why deciding between Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) requires a look at their fundamentals.

Dutch Bros is an expanding drive-thru coffee chain known for its unique culture and high-energy beverage offerings. Kimberly-Clark is a household name in personal care, providing essential goods like tissues and diapers globally. Comparing them highlights the trade-off between growth potential and the stability of established consumer staples.

Dutch Bros focuses on high-volume drive-thru locations and a beverage-first menu that resonates with a younger demographic. The company has expanded to 1,314 shops, operating as a standout among retail stocks by focusing on speed and community culture. It relies on Portland Bottling Co. and Lieb Foods for its proprietary Rebel energy drinks.

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