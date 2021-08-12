Dutch pioneer in digital pathology renews trust in Sectra with long-term contract

LINKÖPING, Sweden and ALMERE, The Netherlands, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University Medical Center (UMC) Utrecht in the Netherlands has signed a 10-year renewal contract for digital pathology with international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B). In 2016, UMC Utrecht was among the first in the world to start digitally reviewing tissue sections for primary diagnostics and the renewal represents a continued joint commitment to driving innovation within digital pathology for the benefit of patients.

"UMC Utrecht has always had the ambition to be in the forefront of improving patient care by digitizing pathology. The ease-of-use of the Sectra solution combined with its vendor neutrality with regards to scanners, LIS, EMR, and AI applications has helped us achieve tangible positive outcomes. We now look forward to working together with Sectra to continue to improve how technology facilitates the daily work for our pathologists and their patients," says Prof. Paul van Diest, Head of the Pathology Department at UMC Utrecht.

The contract was signed in July 2021. UMC Utrecht has used Sectra's pathology module since 2016 and the radiology module since 2011. Pathologists and radiologists have joint access to radiology and pathology images, enabling more effective multidisciplinary discussions.

UMC Utrecht digitized pathology early and was thus among the first to connect the solution to the nationwide telepathology project, PIE. It enabled them to carry out consultations and revisions digitally with other connected pathology laboratories in the Netherlands as well as participate in digital expert panels. During this year's pandemic, Sectra's solution has also enabled the pathologists to continue their important work from home.

"Vendor neutrality, workflow support, integrations, and the ability to scale are key for reaping the full benefits of digital pathology. Sectra has proven to be a future-proof vendor with a solid focus on customer satisfaction," says Tri Nguyen, Pathologist at UMC Utrecht.

The pathology department at UMC Utrecht employs about 20 pathologists and 15 residents, and handles more than 40,000 requests per year. They are 100% digital.

"We are thrilled to continue our relationships with UMC Utrecht. They are in the forefront of patient care in many aspects, and their continued trust in us and our solutions is a testament of our position within digital pathology," says Peter Osinga, Managing Director of Sectra in the Netherlands.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why its digital pathology solution is ranked 'Best in KLAS'.

About Sectra



Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:



Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

