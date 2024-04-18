Dutch postal operator to distribute Lleida.net's services exclusively in the Netherlands, and will be able to sell in Europe

Madrid, April 18th - PostNL, the Dutch postal company, will distribute Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) services exclusively in the Netherlands.



The agreement, signed today in The Hague during the Spain-Netherlands Business Meeting, in the presence of the King and Queen of Spain and the King and Queen of the Netherlands, comes into force automatically.

According to the Letter of Intent (LOI), PostNL will start marketing Lleida.net's Certified Email and Openum services. Subsequently, it will be able to do so with Click&Sign, UVSC, eKYC, Certvalidator services, among others.

Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company, highlighted that "Lleida.net's partnership with the Dutch postal company reflects our essential strategic position in the transformation of postal services. This collaboration highlights our influence in postal innovation and efficiency, ensuring a seamless integration between the digital and physical worlds. As well as being a further example of how Lleida.net continues to redefine the future of postal communications."

PostNL is one of Europe's largest postal companies, operating in the Netherlands as well as in Germany, Italy, Belgium and the UK, among other markets. Its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam under ticker NL0009739416 and it employs some 33,500 people.

Lleida.net's certified email method has received more than 60 of the 309 patents the company currently holds.

Its approach to growth is based on a solid development policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

The company, founded in 1995, was first listed on BME Growth in 2015, on the Madrid stock exchange.

It subsequently listed on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018, and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.





