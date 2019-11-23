Dutch Winter Wonderland Festivities Begin This Weekend With Toy Drive

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's the happiest time of the year in Lancaster as Dutch Winter Wonderland comes to life this weekend! During this cheerful holiday event, Dutch Wonderland transforms with thousands of twinkling lights and more than 20 themed rides and attractions. The whole family will love the Royal Light Show, a festive trip aboard the Wonderland Special train, and holiday treats like hot chocolate and s'mores.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Dutch Wonderland and the Toys for Tots Foundation will host their annual toy drive benefiting children in Lancaster County. Children ages 12 and under who bring a new, unwrapped toy donation to the Park will receive one complimentary admission ticket to Dutch Winter Wonderland, to be used that day or any other operating day of the event.

"It's very uplifting to see a truck full of toys depart the Park after this event each year," said Laura Charles, Dutch Wonderland General Manager. "Through this toy drive and our annual festivities, we're grateful to help spread the holiday spirit at Dutch Wonderland and throughout Lancaster County."

Dutch Winter Wonderland runs select days from Nov. 23 through Dec. 30, 2019. Santa is available to hear children's Christmas wishes and take photos each operating day through Dec. 22. Pre-sale tickets are currently available online for $12.99 through Nov. 22. For more information, visit http://www.dutchwonderland.com/winterwonderland.

About Dutch Wonderland and Palace Entertainment:

Dutch Wonderland, located in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, is a kingdom for kids and the perfect place for family fun. Awarded the 2019 Golden Ticket for Best Family Park by Amusement Today, the theme park features over 35 rides, attractions, & shows, as well as camping accommodations at Old Mill Stream Campground, perfect for out of town guests. Dutch Wonderland is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment, one of the leading US leisure park operators. The company operates Kennywood in Pennsylvania, Splish Splash waterpark in New York, Raging Waters in California, and many other family favorite destinations across ten states and two countries. Palace Entertainment greets millions of visitors annually and invites them to enjoy family-oriented and affordable attractions, such as roller coasters, live shows, variable depth pools, water slides, animal presentations, miniature golf courses and arcade games.

