12.10.2022 14:30:34
Duty of Vigilance: TotalEnergies Regrets NGOs' Refusal of the Mediation Process Proposed by the Paris Civil Court
Download the Press Release (pdf - 246 KB) Paris, October 12, 2022 – In connection with the hearings scheduled before the Paris Civil court today, TotalEnergies regrets that the NGOs involved in the proceedings have refused to participate in the mediation process proposed by the court and accepted by TotalEnergies. Following this refusal, the court decided that the pleadings would take place on December, 7, 2022.
