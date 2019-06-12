DVIGear Expands HyperLight® Active Optical Cable Product Line at InfoComm 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading manufacturer of digital connectivity products, will be demonstrating its newly expanded HyperLight® Active Optical Cable product line at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, FL on June 12-14 in Booth 1725. New accessories for the modular HyperLight HDMI Series will be shown, alongside a new interference-resistant shielded HyperLight DVI cable and a preview of an upcoming 8K-capable 48Gbps HyperLight HDMI cable.

HyperLight – High Performance Active Optical Cables for Every Application

The HyperLight Active Optical Cable line represents a paradigm shift in long distance signal extension technology. Unlike traditional active extenders, HyperLight cables are capable of lengths up to 100 meters (328 ft.) with no external wiring, mid-cable powered extension, or fiber termination required. All HyperLight cables are plenum rated (UL CMP-OF – File E471410). Constructed using a hybrid design of Polyfluorinated Optical Fiber and copper wires, they are rugged yet lightweight, compact and highly flexible, with a two millimeters minimum bend radius. To further minimize cable diameter, HyperLight docking connectors may be detached, making the cables easy to install in narrow conduits and plenum spaces. Video signals are transmitted over the optical fibers, making them immune to interference from environmental noise. The optical transmission path provides a very low RFI / EMI profile that allows the cables to be installed in sensitive applications with strict security requirements. HyperLight cables are ideally suited for applications that require ultra-high-resolution signals to be extended over long runs with flawless image quality.

HyperLight DVI – Unparalleled Resilience

HyperLight DVI cables support any single-link DVI resolution and are available in lengths of up to 100 meters (328 ft.). They support data rates up to 1.65 Gbps / lane or 4.95 Gbps total, in addition to providing support for HDCP 1.4 and 2.2. New at InfoComm this year, the HyperLight DVI "M" Series offers shielded metal DVI connectors. HyperLight DVI M Series cables are ideal for use in environments where RFI/EMI interference must be mitigated near endpoint devices, such as operating rooms and radiology labs.

HyperLight HDMI – Performance that Goes the Distance

DVIGear's HyperLight HDMI cables deliver exceptional performance, with support for HDMI at 4K / 60Hz (4:4:4) at cable lengths of up to 100 meters, in addition to support for HDCP 1.4 and 2.2. These cables utilize a variety of interchangeable passive, active and powered docking connectors that enable installers to change the connector type at the ends of the cable. By detaching these connectors, integrators can significantly reduce the cable's cross-sectional area to facilitate pulling the cable through conduit. There are a total of eleven available DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort modular docking connectors, which allow the cable to be repurposed as needed to suit varying application requirements. The HyperLight range will be further expanded at InfoComm 2019 to include powered wall plates for integrated long-distance cable runs, and a powered HDMI Repeater module, enabling daisy-chaining of up to three (3) 100 meter cables.

HyperLight DisplayPort 1.4 – 8K Now!

The award-winning HyperLight DisplayPort cables are capable of transmitting at data rates up to 32.4 Gbps. (HBR3). These cables support very high resolution applications at 4K / 60Hz (4:4:4) with cable lengths up to 100 meters, and 8K / 30Hz (4:4:4) up to 50 meters. HyperLight DisplayPort cables are HDCP compliant, plenum rated and provide a wide range of features in a compact, lightweight form factor. To demonstrate the bandwidth and functionality of HyperLight DisplayPort cables, DVIGear will be showing an 8K /60p display at InfoComm 2019 connected to the source device with two 30 meter cables.

HyperLight HDMI 8K– Ready for the Future of AV

At InfoComm DVIGear will preview an upcoming HyperLight HDMI cable that supports 8K /60p resolution with a total bandwidth capacity of 48 Gbps. Further, this cable will be capable of supporting resolutions as high as 10K /100p, using HDMI DSC technology. "This cable demonstrates that DVIGear is ready for the future of AV," said Matthew Pulsipher, Product Manager at DVIGear. "Our plan is to release this cable once there are devices on the market that can utilize it."

DVIGear will also be exhibiting its comprehensive suite of AV connectivity solutions, including its DisplayNet SDVoE AV Distribution System, at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1725.

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high performance digital video distribution products including: DisplayNet AV signal distribution over 10GbE Ethernet Systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, as well as long-length copper and optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

