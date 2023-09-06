|
06.09.2023 08:00:49
DVLA’s ‘temporary glitch’ means a 54% surcharge on a new licence
I can’t do it online because of a year-long technical problemI tried to renew my driving licence on the DVLA’s trashy-looking website. After I had supplied the required passport details, a message appeared stating that I could not continue with the application because passports must be valid in order to confirm identity. My passport was issued in 2021 and I use it monthly to travel to France. I then discovered an article from August 2022 reporting that a “technical” glitch was affecting online applications from some new passport holders. A year on, the “technical glitch” is still unresolved, and I can’t use my shiny blue passport to renew my driving licence. This means I have to go to more effort to apply by post, pay more, and feel like I’m living in a developing country.AM, LondonThe DVLA will not say how many are affected other than that it’s such a small number that it cannot see the point in putting a warning on the web. The glitch forces applicants to fork out a higher fee. It costs £17 and takes four weeks to renew licences by post. Online it is £14 and five days. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|30,61
|1,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX schwächer -- DAX mit wechselnden Vorzeichen -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann am Donnerstag nur zeitweise ins Plus drehen. An den US-Märkten dürften zur Handelseröffnung rote Vorzeichen zu sehen sein. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.