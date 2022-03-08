Dwellics Is Helping Realtors Find A New Way To Work With Clients In An Ever-Changing Market

OAK PARK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once upon a time, realtors could not answer many questions their clients were asking about the demographics, schools, and other facets of a given neighborhood. Today, Dwellics, a proprietary real estate platform designed to help both agents and consumers find their optimal housing location is answering those questions for realtors while helping find the perfect location for their clients.

By using Dwellics as a tool, realtors can change the trajectory of their searches and help their clients meet their housing needs more efficiently. The National Association of Realtors offers training and certification for realtors, as well as some marketing tools. Membership and certification are important, but they don't elevate the real estate shopping process with an individualized system designed for personalized and flexible research. Before putting in an offer on a home, it's essential to learn more about the area. Industry experts recommend that buyers become their own neighborhood detective and learn as much as possible. Visit the area. Learn about the lifestyles of those that live there by reading a local paper or two. It's much easier to learn about an area before you purchase a home.

Buyer demand is the highest in decades and with a shortage of properties for sale in many cities, competition to secure a property has increased five-fold. To meet this demand and help buyers and sellers find their next home, Dwellics has created a proprietary search portal based on personalized data and preferences. Buyers or their agents can input their starting location and requirements into the system and Dwellics will make location-based recommendations based on the data it analyzes. As your neighborhood detective, it's a powerful tool for finding the right location, the right city, and the right neighborhood at the right time.

"Recently relocating from Cook County, Illinois to Montgomery County, Maryland, I was challenged in a very short period of time to find the right place to live," said Stephanie Friedman. "If I would have known about Dwellics, it would have impacted all my decisions, my move, and more. It would have significantly reduced my anxiety about moving and you can be sure that I will be using Dwellics to learn about my new neighborhood and its surroundings."

Media Contact:

Giselle Sitdykova

gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dwellics-is-helping-realtors-find-a-new-way-to-work-with-clients-in-an-ever-changing-market-301496565.html

SOURCE Dwellics