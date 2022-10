Dwindling Vaccine Sales Makes Big Pharma Switch Gears

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The masks are down, the gloves are off, and Wall Street analysts have come out swinging -- Covid-19 vaccine revenue projections are plummeting across the board as pandemic concerns fade into the background.On Sunday, the Financial Times reported health data analytics group Airfinity is projecting covid vaccine deliveries to drop by nearly half in 2023 -- though they're just the latest voice forecasting gloomy days for vaccine heavyweights like Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. Still, Big Pharma may have enough counterpunches to keep investors in the ring.Continue reading