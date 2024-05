DWP’s unchecked database leaves tens of thousands of carers at risk of debt

About 50% of earnings ‘alerts’ for carer’s allowance overpayments not looked at by staff, figures reveal• Will DWP act on carer’s allowance scandal?Tens of thousands of unpaid carers are at risk of debt and criminal prosecution because their cases are lying unchecked on a government “alert” database of people being overpaid benefits, according to new figures.Officials are aware of the mounting number of instances where UK carers are at risk of racking up overpayments that can in some cases lead to crippling debt, but for the past five years have chosen not to investigate all cases.. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel