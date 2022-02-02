02.02.2022 22:31:31

DXC Technology Company Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $98 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $4.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $235 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $4.09 billion from $4.29 billion last year.

DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $98 Mln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $4.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $4.09 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 - $1.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.11 - $4.15 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.64 - $3.69 Full year revenue guidance: $16.4 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DXC Technologymehr Nachrichten