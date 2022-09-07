DXC Technology Named a Leader in Everest Group's ServiceNow Assessment

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader for the second consecutive time in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

The report identifies DXC as a leader in the ServiceNow market, recognizing the company's innovation, strategic investments, and deep industry knowledge. The Everest Group assessment also acknowledges DXC's proven ability to drive global business transformation at scale for customers of all sizes, leveraging ServiceNow's suite of industry-leading products.

"The enterprise demand shift from digital transformation to process modernization has accelerated the adoption of ServiceNow over the last few years. Enterprises are deriving higher business value by reimagining processes and integrating ServiceNow with existing enterprise applications," said Abhishek Mundra, Practice Director, Everest Group. "DXC Technology has invested in scaling up a certified talent pool that positions it well to execute large-scale engagements. Clients appreciate DXC Technology's technical acumen and commercial flexibility to deliver faster time-to-market."

Noting DXC's strengths as a Global Elite Partner of ServiceNow, Everest Group references the company's investment in building frameworks and accelerators that expedite speed to market. Two such investments include DXC Platform XTM, DXC's data-centric intelligent automation platform that offers predictive, resilient technology services, as well as their Operational Resilience Framework, enabling customers with an outcome-based journey to better respond, recover, prevent, and adapt across all industries.

Everest Group's repeat recognition underscores the continued expansion of DXC's ServiceNow offerings and positions the company for further growth in the business services market. As announced in January, DXC created a Strategic Business Group dedicated to enabling this market expansion.

The PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 provides an objective, data-driven assessment using a framework to assess the market impact and vision and capability of service providers. The PEAK Matrix classified 25 ServiceNow Providers into three categories of Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. The assessment is based on Everest Group's RFI process for the calendar year 2021, interactions with leading providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the ServiceNow services market.

Everest Group leverages their proprietary databases of IT services contracts of major IT providers, tracking buyer details, including size, signing region, provider, TCV & ACV, and other pertinent contract details. This database is updated annually for accuracy and consistency of information. The PEAK Matrix is further informed through provider briefings on vision and strategy, annual performance, future outlook, key strengths and emerging investment areas. Further, buyer reference interviews, ongoing buyer surveys, and interactions are leveraged to round out the research analysis.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dxc-technology-named-a-leader-in-everest-groups-servicenow-assessment-301618715.html

SOURCE DXC Technology Company