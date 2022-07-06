|
06.07.2022 19:13:17
DXC Technology To Become Manchester United's Sleeve Sponsor, Manage Digital Offerings
(RTTNews) - IT services company DXC Technology (DXC) has reached a deal with Manchester United FC to become the English soccer club's sleeve sponsor, manage its digital offerings.
DXC will use its expertise in digital transformation to improve the way United engages with fans through its digital platforms, including manutd.com and the Manchester United App by harnessing the power of data and analytics technologies.
From the 2022/23 season, DXC will be visible on the club's home, away and third kits.
DXC will also become the Presenting Partner of Manchester United Foundation. The partnership will focus on how technology can have a positive impact on people, the environment, and society, working together to educate and inspire a new generation of STEM students, through digital workshops, programs and in-person seminars.
Manchester United's CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, Victoria Timpson, comments: "We are proud to welcome DXC as our principal shirt sleeve and digital transformation partner. We are two organizations with a shared belief in the power of technology and its role in improving the way in which we operate."
