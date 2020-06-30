DXIN Joins Hands with TCI to Develop a Variety of Premium Functional Foods for Beauty Purposes

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DXIN (Dong & Xing), a well-known brand in China, has seen rapid growth over the past 6 years and become a striking leader in global skin care market.

DXIN, since 2014, has launched numerous sought-after products and achieved considerable sales growth with social commerce, so far the hottest e-commerce trend worldwide. Social commerce connects consumers around the world based on interpersonal communication of user experience and users' direct feedback on social media platforms. The key to the success of this trending business model lies in that consumers can truly feel the effectiveness of products and that the products really help improve their lives. Thus, DXIN thoroughly investigates market expectations, rigorously controls product quality, and collaborates with TCI (TWE:8436), international ODM supplier to develop competitive products of exceptional quality and make the brand widely recognized by consumers, who are willing to recommend products by DXIN to their friends and followers on social networks.

2020 is a crucial year for DXIN's further business expansion. DXIN, from its' years of experience in social commerce, has discovered that the combination of internal and external treatment, a highly-valued strategy in traditional Chinese medicine, is the ultimate skincare solution. Therefore, DXIN joins hands with TCI, a world-famous scientific R&D manufacturer sophisticated in health and skin care, to develop a variety of premium functional foods for beauty purposes, including the anti-aging Collagen Cubilose Drink, the skin-whitening Pomegranate and Rosa roxburghii Tablet, the fat-burning Vegetable Fruits and Vegetables Baking Powder, and the immunity-boosting Coniferous Cherry Probiotic Powder. Exceeding consumers' expectations, these groundbreaking products with incredible health effects have literally made DXIN a market leader whose launches of new products are always expected by consumers. Currently, DXIN and TCI have embarked on the co-development of the energy-boosting Polygonatum sibiricum drink for males, the blueberry eye care jelly, which will be produced at the Sunrise Park in Pingtung, Taiwan, and the blood-enriching red jinseng drink.

DXIN has indicated in an interview that its products, such as the Cubilose Drink easy to take in modern life, the fermented Fruits and Vegetables Powder, and Probiotic Powder, are produced based on the integration of Chinese traditional herbal treatment and the R&D partner TCI's unique extraction technology. DXIN believes that with the strict quality control in accordance with international standards and innovative strategy in formula design, its brand-new collection of functional foods will again take social commerce platforms by storm and create a better future for the health and beauty of consumers and that DXIN is definitely becoming a China-based pioneer navigating the global skin care market.

