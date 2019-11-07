DXP Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The following are results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.

Third Quarter 2019 financial highlights:

Sales increased 6.2 percent to $327.2 million, compared to $308.0 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter was $0.71 based upon 18.4 million diluted shares, compared to $0.46 per share in the third quarter of 2018, based on 18.4 million diluted shares.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the third quarter was $28.2 million compared to $23.2 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 21.4 percent.

David R. Little, Chairman and CEO commented, "DXP reported excellent sales and net income for the third quarter. We are pleased with our results, which reflect continued execution of our strategy and a focus on being customer driven experts in MROP solutions. Underlying demand in our end markets has wavered but we continue to take market share and focus on execution. We achieved 6.2 percent sales growth, maintained EBITDA margins and drove outstanding diluted earnings per share growth. During the third quarter of 2019, sales were $193.7 million for Service Centers, $82.2 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions and $51.3 million for Supply Chain Services. Business segment operating income increased 15.1 percent year-over-year. DXP’s third quarter 2019 total sales were $327.2 million and EBITDA grew 21.4 percent year-over-year. Overall, we maintained margin performance, continued to improve cash flow and executed in a changing end market backdrop. We will remain focused on growing the top-line and bottom-line as we move into fiscal 2020.”

Kent Yee, CFO, commented, "We are pleased with 6.2 percent sales growth and 8.6 percent EBITDA margins. This translated into $0.71 diluted earnings per share or 54.3 percent earnings growth year-over-year. Total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2019 was $245.0 million. DXP’s secured leverage ratio or net debt to EBITDA was 2.0:1.0. Our strong execution with our focus on sales growth and margin improvement delivered strong earnings, generated cash flow and continues to position us drive shareholder value.”

We will host a conference call regarding 2019 third quarter results on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10 am CST. Web participants are encouraged to go to the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The on-line archived replay will be available immediately after the conference call at www.dxpe.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DXP supplements reporting of net income with non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA and free cash flow referred to in this press release are included below under "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Company’s financial covenants under its credit facility. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors’ understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net income, the Company believes it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, "may,” "will,” "should,” "intend,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "potential,” "goal,” or "continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 327,178 $ 308,028 $ 971,721 $ 905,191 Cost of sales 234,474 223,958 702,830 659,560 Gross profit 92,704 84,070 268,891 245,631 Selling, general and administrative expenses 70,987 67,257 209,511 197,609 Operating income 21,717 16,813 59,380 48,022 Other (income) expense, net (25 ) 120 127 (1,318 ) Interest expense 4,986 4,781 14,911 15,959 Income before income taxes 16,756 11,912 44,342 33,381 Provision for income taxes 3,606 3,550 10,655 8,962 Net income 13,150 8,362 33,687 24,419 Net income (loss) attributable to NCI* 41 (35 ) (172 ) (91 ) Net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. $ 13,109 $ 8,397 $ 33,859 $ 24,510 Preferred stock dividend 23 23 68 68 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 13,086 $ 8,374 $ 33,791 $ 24,442 Diluted earnings per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. $ 0.71 $ 0.46 $ 1.84 $ 1.33 Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding 18,442 18,404 18,428 18,387 *NCI represents non-controlling interest

Business segment financial highlights:

Service Centers’ revenue for the third quarter was $193.7 million, an increase of 3.2 percent year-over-year with a 12.9 percent operating income margin.

revenue for the third quarter was $193.7 million, an increase of 3.2 percent year-over-year with a 12.9 percent operating income margin. Innovative Pumping Solutions’ revenue for the third quarter was $82.2 million, an increase of 7.2 percent year-over-year with a 12.3 percent operating income margin.

revenue for the third quarter was $82.2 million, an increase of 7.2 percent year-over-year with a 12.3 percent operating income margin. Supply Chain Services’ revenue for the third quarter was $51.3 million, an increase of 17.6 percent year-over-year with a 6.1 percent operating income margin.

SEGMENT DATA ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Sales 2019 2018 2019 2018 Service Centers $ 193,727 $ 187,763 $ 579,884 $ 556,700 Innovative Pumping Solutions 82,169 76,662 237,920 218,561 Supply Chain Services 51,282 43,603 153,917 129,930 Total DXP Sales $ 327,178 $ 308,028 $ 971,721 $ 905,191 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Operating Income 2019 2018 2019 2018 Service Centers $ 25,071 $ 20,590 $ 67,281 $ 58,353 Innovative Pumping Solutions 10,097 8,773 28,924 24,109 Supply Chain Services 3,110 3,886 10,980 12,196 Total segments operating income $ 38,278 $ 33,249 $ 107,185 $ 94,658

Reconciliation of Operating Income for Reportable Segments ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income for reportable segments $ 38,278 $ 33,249 $ 107,185 $ 94,658 Adjustment for: Amortization of intangibles 3,806 4,098 11,424 12,575 Corporate expenses 12,755 12,338 36,381 34,061 Total operating income 21,717 16,813 59,380 48,022 Interest expense 4,986 4,781 14,911 15,959 Other expense (income), net (25 ) 120 127 (1,318 ) Income before income taxes $ 16,756 $ 11,912 $ 44,342 $ 33,381

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands, unaudited)

The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to income before income taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income before income taxes $ 16,756 $ 11,912 $ 44,342 $ 33,381 Plus: interest expense 4,986 4,781 14,911 15,959 Plus: depreciation and amortization 6,422 6,506 18,693 19,710 EBITDA $ 28,164 $ 23,199 $ 77,946 $ 69,050 Plus: NCI (income) loss before tax (55 ) 64 228 120 Plus: Stock compensation expense 473 526 1,502 2,023 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,582 $ 23,789 $ 79,676 $ 71,193

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 28,436 $ 40,304 Restricted Cash 124 215 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts 210,098 191,829 Inventories 131,916 114,830 Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings 33,898 32,514 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,328 4,938 Federal income taxes receivable 1,518 960 Total current assets 412,318 385,590 Property and equipment, net 58,516 51,330 Goodwill 194,052 194,052 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 56,072 67,207 Operating lease ROU asset 67,296 — Other long-term assets 3,300 1,783 Total assets $ 791,554 $ 699,962 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,500 $ 3,407 Trade accounts payable 83,174 87,407 Accrued wages and benefits 20,242 21,275 Customer advances 4,606 3,223 Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits 7,201 10,696 Short-term operating lease liability 17,711 — Other current liabilities 16,544 17,269 Total current liabilities 151,978 143,277 Long-term debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs 235,576 236,979 Long-term operating lease liability 49,602 — Other long-term liabilities 951 2,819 Deferred income taxes 11,056 8,633 Total long-term liabilities 297,185 248,431 Total Liabilities 449,163 391,708 Equity: Total DXP Enterprises, Inc. equity 341,157 306,848 Non-controlling interest 1,234 1,406 Total Equity 342,391 308,254 Total liabilities and equity $ 791,554 $ 699,962

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands, unaudited)

The following table is a reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash flow from operating activities, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,943 $ 16,825 $ 7,483 $ 9,842 Less: capital expenditures (5,663 ) (2,189 ) (14,247 ) (7,705 ) Free cash flow $ 5,280 $ 14,636 $ (6,764 ) $ 2,137

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106006101/en/