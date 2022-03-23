|
DXP Sets Date for 2021 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results Release and Conference Call
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE), a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry, plans to issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Friday, March 25, 2022, before the market opens, and to host a conference call to be web cast live on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at 10:30 AM Central Time on Friday, March 25, 2022.
The preliminary results and an accompanying slide presentation will be on the "Investor Relations" section of DXP's website at www.dxpe.com.
DXP's earnings press release, the slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of DXP's website under the subheading "Financial Information" prior to the earnings call and will remain available following the call.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. For more information, review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
