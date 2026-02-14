AS ONE Aktie
WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000
|
14.02.2026 19:44:42
DXP Stock Is Up 40% This Past Year as One Fund Discloses New $26 Million Position
On February 13, 2026, ACK Asset Management LLC disclosed a new position in DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE), acquiring 240,000 shares worth $26.35 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 13, 2026, ACK Asset Management LLC established a new stake in DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE), acquiring 240,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $26.35 million.DXP Enterprises is a leading North American distributor of industrial MRO products and services, with a strong presence in critical end markets and a focus on technical expertise and integrated solutions. The company's diversified segment structure enables it to capture value through both product sales and a range of services, supporting customers in the industrial and energy sectors. DXP Enterprises' scale, broad product portfolio, and tailored supply chain offerings position it as a strategic partner for industrial and energy sector clients seeking operational efficiency and reliability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu AS ONE CORP
