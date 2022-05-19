DXV Unveils Its Latest Luxury Kitchen Collection: Étre

The Elegantly Constructed Pieces Boast a Timeless Design, Meticulous Attention to Detail & Effortless Versatility to Elevate Any Clean, Contemporary Space

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DXV—the iconic luxury kitchen and bathroom brand—unveiled its newest kitchen collection, Étre. The latest pieces are an exquisite representation of the design era known as "Machine Age Modernism," a time when design influencers centered around functionality, practicality and purpose. True to this concept, the Étre Kitchen Collection is defined by sleek, modern lines with adaptable and durable design elements for maximum utility. The Étre Kitchen Collection is comprised of a Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet, Pull-Down Bar Faucet, Single and Double Bowl Apron-Front Sinks in various sizes, and Soap Dispenser. The collection will be available for purchase in showrooms nationwide starting June 2022, with the Étre Apron-Front Sinks following in August.

"The seamless blending of beauty and purpose is what makes Étre exceptional," said Jean-Jacques L'Henaff, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Americas. "Our most discerning customers have a profound desire to create expressive, enduring, and most importantly, functional spaces within their home. From these cues, we designed the Étre collection. Tapping into a design aesthetic that demands we rethink, reshape and re-imagine our physical environment, Étre naturally elevates the kitchen while providing maximum usability."

Designed to complement a clean, modern aesthetic, DXV's Étre Kitchen Collection is another testament of the brand's ability to reimagine timeless design. Exceeding expectations with its striking profile and exceptional detailing, the DXV Étre Kitchen Collection features the following:

The Étre Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet embodies an intricate knurling texture applied to the touch points – an application often seen on precision tools and premium audio equipment. This kitchen faucet contains a quality ceramic disc valve cartridge for drip-free performance and effortless faucet handle movement.

embodies an intricate knurling texture applied to the touch points – an application often seen on precision tools and premium audio equipment. This kitchen faucet contains a quality ceramic disc valve cartridge for drip-free performance and effortless faucet handle movement. Ideal for a kitchen island or secondary sink for entertaining, the Étre Pull-Down Bar Faucet is accented by a precision-engineered texture that enhances grip on the spray head and lever handle while adding a hint of interest to these key touchpoints.

is accented by a precision-engineered texture that enhances grip on the spray head and lever handle while adding a hint of interest to these key touchpoints. The É tre Apron-Front Sinks are made in Italy and meticulously hand-crafted of fine fireclay with a smooth, glossy Canvas White finish. During the firing process, the fine fireclay is fired at 1600 degrees Fahrenheit resulting in a highly durable and resistant foundation and a glaze coating is fused with the fireclay. The result is a fully natural, thermal shock and stain resistant sink available in four different configurations with a double bowl or single bowl option. A sleek focal point, they feature an extra-deep 10-inch bowl to handle the demands of every day and entertaining with equal ease.

are made in and meticulously hand-crafted of fine fireclay with a smooth, glossy Canvas White finish. During the firing process, the fine fireclay is fired at 1600 degrees Fahrenheit resulting in a highly durable and resistant foundation and a glaze coating is fused with the fireclay. The result is a fully natural, thermal shock and stain resistant sink available in four different configurations with a double bowl or single bowl option. A sleek focal point, they feature an extra-deep 10-inch bowl to handle the demands of every day and entertaining with equal ease. The Étre Soap Dispenser complements the collection's kitchen faucets with expertly matched finishes, offering a classic design that fills from the top for quick and easy refills of soap or hand lotion and a durable push-pump with 2-3/8" spout reach for easy accessibility.

The DXV Étre Kitchen and Bar Faucets are available in five finishes: Polished Chrome, Ultra Steel, Matte Black, Satin Brass, and DXV's mixed Matte Black Satin Brass finish. The collection will be available for purchase in showrooms nationwide starting June 2022, with the Étre Apron-Front Sinks following in August. The complete lineup pricing follows. To learn more, visit DXV.com.

É tre Single and Double Bowl Apron-Front Sinks : $1,245 - $1,785 USD

: - Étre Pull-Down Kitchen Faucets : $895 - $1,343 USD

: - É tre Pull-Down Bar Faucet : $557 - $873 USD

: - Étre Soap Dispenser: $102 - $143 USD

ABOUT DXV

DXV is a portfolio of luxury bath and kitchen products that reimagines the most influential design movements of the past 150 years: Classic (1890-1920), Golden Era (1920-1950), Modern (1950-1990), and Contemporary (1990-Present). The brand has been recognized with more than 15 product innovation and design awards in the past four years. DXV is part of LIXIL, a global leader in housing and building materials, products and services. Learn more at www.dxv.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

ABOUT LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM, [as well as specialty brands such as DXV]. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

