Dycom Industries Director Fallon Purchases 700 Shares for $201,000

David Joseph Fallon, a Director at Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), purchased 700 shares of common stock on Sept. 1, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($286.92); post-transaction value based on Sept. 01, 2026, market close ($287.30).

Dycom Industries is a leading specialty contractor in the digital and telecommunications infrastructure sectors, with a market capitalization of $9.1 billion and TTM revenue of $6.9 billion. The company maintains a substantial workforce of approximately 19,556 employees positioned to deliver integrated engineering and construction solutions across multiple customer segments. Dycom's competitive positioning is reinforced by its specialized technical capabilities, established customer relationships with major telecommunications and utility operators, and demonstrated ability to execute complex infrastructure projects at scale.

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