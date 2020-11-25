+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.at - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Dycom Industries, Inc. To Participate in the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that its senior management will participate in the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Presentation materials shared at the conference will be made available in the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com until Monday, January 4, 2021.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.
Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. For more information, visit https://dycomind.com.

