Dycom Industries Aktie

Dycom Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 877158 / ISIN: US2674751019

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27.05.2026 13:59:45

Dycom Industries Q1 Earnings Up; Raises FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY), on Wednesday, reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income increased to $91.29 million from $61.05 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $3 versus $2.09 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income increased to $134.32 million from $69.96 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $4.42 versus $2.39 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $262.47 million from $150.36 million in the prior year.

Contract revenue increased to $1.96 billion from $1.26 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2027 contract revenue guidance to $7.38 billion to $7.65 billion from the previous outlook of $6.85 billion to $7.15 billion.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects contract revenue to be at $1.94 billion to $2.01 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $284 million to $303 million with adjusted earnings per share of $4.40 to $4.82.

In the pre-market trading, Dycom Industries is 24.37% higher at $523 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Dycom Industries Inc. 461,20 28,25% Dycom Industries Inc.

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