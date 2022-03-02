Dycom Industries Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, specialty contracting services firm Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) said it anticipates contract revenues for the first quarter to increase mid-to-high single digits as a percentage from last year.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.28 per share on revenues of $3.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $0.794 million or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.20 million or $0.13 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.02 per share, compared to an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Contract revenues for the quarter grew to $761.48 million from $750.67 million in the same quarter last year.

Contract revenues increased 10.1 percent on an organic basis after excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services and adjusting for the additional week.

The Street was looking for a loss of $0.03 per share on revenues of $722.32 million for the quarter.