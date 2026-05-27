Dycom Industries Aktie
WKN: 877158 / ISIN: US2674751019
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27.05.2026 18:59:28
Dycom Industries Shares Surge 27% After Strong Q1 Results
(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) shares soared 27.42 percent to $535.28, up $114.81 on Wednesday, after the telecommunications infrastructure contractor reported sharply higher first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year revenue guidance.
The stock is currently trading at $535.28, compared with a previous close of $420.47 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $535.50 and traded between $534.99 and $566.47 during the session, with volume reaching 659,122 shares versus average daily volume of 439,520 shares.
Dycom Industries reported first-quarter net income of $91.29 million, up from $61.05 million a year earlier. Earnings per share increased to $3.00 from $2.09 in the prior-year quarter. The company also raised its full-year 2027 contract revenue guidance to a range of $7.38 billion to $7.65 billion, up from its prior outlook of $6.85 billion to $7.15 billion.
Dycom shares have traded between $225.30 and $566.47 over the past 52 weeks.
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Nachrichten zu Dycom Industries Inc.
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26.05.26
|Ausblick: Dycom Industries gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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03.03.26
|Ausblick: Dycom Industries gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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17.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Dycom Industries verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Dycom Industries Inc.
|446,40
|-0,89%