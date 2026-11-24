(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY), a contracting services company, on Tuesday reported that its third-quarter net income declined but adjusted net income came in higher compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income declined to $96.22 million from $106.37 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $3.19 versus $3.63 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $158.13 million from $115.25 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $5.23 versus $3.93 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $311.66 million from $219.43 million in the same period a year ago.

Contract revenue increased to $2.06 billion from $1.45 billion in the previous year.

For fiscal 2027, the company expects contract revenues of $7.66 billion to $7.73 billion.

The company maintained its fiscal 2027 outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin to increase compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects contract revenues of $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $204 million to $218 million for the fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share, excluding amortization expense, is expected to be $2.48 to $2.78.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new $200 million share repurchase program.

The new program replaces the company's previous $150 million repurchase program, which had approximately $49.5 million remaining.

As of November 20, Dycom had 29,821,320 shares of common stock outstanding, excluding stock options and unvested restricted stock.

In the pre-market trading, 4.01% higher at $227.36 on the New York Stock Exchange.