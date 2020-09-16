Dymax Corporation Debuts New Corporate Website

TORRINGTON, Connecticut, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymax is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website. Along with a streamlined look, upgraded navigational structure, and enhanced functionality, the website offers visitors easier access to multi-language content, media resources, improved formulated product finder, and revamped blog.

Content is organized by product type, markets, and services for a more direct path to the desired information. The newly designed formulated product finder tool features a simple wizard-type interface allowing users to choose light-curable materials based on manufacturing region, product type, and other criteria, compare them to other materials, and includes links to download product data sheets and request samples.

The restructured equipment product area makes it easier for users to see products and associated parts. To streamline next steps, request for quote buttons have been added to every product, allowing users to build a quote cart.

"I am proud to release our new corporate website and reinforce Dymax position as a leading developer of light-curable materials and equipment. With many new enhancements and content being fully available in English, Chinese, Korean, German, French and Spanish, I believe the new website will greatly improve the user experience and content consumption," Beth Schivley, Global Director Marketing Communications.

Visitors can quickly get in touch with Dymax through contact form bars available at the bottom of every page and in the Sales & Support section of the website. Customers seeking to directly contact distributors in their country can utilize the new Sales Partner tool which drills down to find representatives in their region. The new step-by-step process helps inquiries reach the appropriate team member for faster response and fulfilment.

For employment seekers, the career section includes links to global job opportunities and the about us area describes the company's history, regulatory compliance, social responsibility initiatives, and our global management team.

Log onto https://dymax.com to experience these website enhancements.

About Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corporation develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at dymaxasia@dymax.com or +65-67522887.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200915/2916496-1

SOURCE Dymax