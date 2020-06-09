Dymicron™ Expands Leadership Team, Adds Significant Experience of Industry Veterans Ted Bird and Eric Lange

With 50+ years of combined spine industry and clinical experience, Bird and Lange will drive development and commercialization of the company's next-generation cervical disc replacement system

OREM, Utah, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymicron, a privately held medical device company developing the next-generation Triadyme-C™ artificial cervical disc, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Ted Bird as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Strategy Officer, and Eric Lange as Vice President, Regulatory Strategy. Bird and Lange bring significant industry and clinical experience to Dymicron's top-level management just as the company prepares for next steps in the evolution of Triadyme-C.

"We are excited to have Ted and Eric join our leadership team," said Dymicron Chairman and CEO Alan Layton. "Their backgrounds, achievements, deep experience, and relationships in the spine industry will be invaluable in guiding the company as we transition from the development stage to FDA clinical trials in the US and to commercialization in select countries outside the US."

Ted Bird has over 35 years of global commercial experience in the medical device arena, including 30 years in the spine industry specifically. He led global marketing, medical education, and business development at Medtronic Sofamor Danek, and served as VP of Spine Arthroplasty Education at Depuy Spine/Johnson & Johnson, President of Orthofix Spinal Implants Division, and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Apifix. Additionally, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Titan Spine and founded Bird Medical Group, a strategic consulting firm. Ted is currently on the Board of Bio2 Technologies, Inc. He graduated from Brown University with bachelor's degrees in International Relations and Political Science.

Eric Lange joined Dymicron in May 2019 to spearhead the company's efforts to gain US approval for the Triadyme-C Cervical Disc. He has over 27 years of experience in the spinal device industry, including 20 years in product development leadership positions at Medtronic where he was a Technical Fellow, two-time Quest Award winner, and Technical Contributor of the Year. Eric has over 100 issued patents and 29 worldwide product launches. He earned a master's degree in Biomechanics and a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

About Triadyme-C

Triadyme-C is a motion-preserving artificial cervical disc that emulates the complex coupled motion of a natural spinal disc while providing stability throughout the range of motion. The device is unique in the market due to its innovative composition, which utilizes a proprietary polycrystalline diamond material, and its patented Tri-Lobe articulating design. The exceptional durability of polycrystalline diamond virtually eliminates the risks of disc wear and debris for the lifetime of the patient. At the same time, the Tri-Lobe design mimics the natural kinematics and motion of a normal disc.

About Dymicron

Dymicron, Inc. is a privately held, innovative medical technology company that is advancing a new generation of musculoskeletal implant devices made from polycrystalline diamond (PCD) — one of the strongest substances known to man, and a material for which Dymicron has exclusive patented use for all medical applications in the human body. To learn more about the company and its Triadyme-C total cervical disc replacement system, visit www.dymicron.com.

CAUTION: ­Triadyme-C is not available in the US.

