Dynamic Communities' Summit North America Raises $40,000 in Ukraine User Group Member Aid as Attendee Registration Out Paces Pre-Pandemic Records

TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Communities' Summit North America Microsoft User Group event passed 1,000 registered attendees for the Oct. 10-13, 2022, educational conference at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla., outpacing pre-pandemic records in 2018 and 2019, while raising $40,000 to aid user group members in Ukraine.

In early March 2022, Dynamic Communities announced that a percentage of all attendee registration proceeds would be donated to aid user group members in Ukraine, resulting in a $40,000 donation that will be applied alongside other community and partner donations.

Summit North America, the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft business applications ecosystem of users, partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), and Microsoft MVPs, has been hosting the user community for deep-dive educational programming in a communal setting for more than a decade. With a committee-based approach of experts in the user groups defining the agenda, education programming, speaker selection and more, Dynamic Communities serves this group by creating the best possible environment for these "for community, by community" events to thrive.

"We are thrilled to offer support for our friends and colleagues in Ukraine in this small way, and we're very excited for this great reset of the user community we are developing for the Summit North America event in October," said Pam Misialek, Community Director at Dynamic Communities. "We are 100% committed to creating an exceptional environment for our four types of users attending the event." Those include:





Considering: Users that are determining if Microsoft ERP platforms, CRM and Power Platform are right for their company and its business needs

New To: Users that have recently invested in Microsoft Business Applications and need help defining their steps forward (this is a big group with the growth in Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Cloud ERP Business and Power Platform)

Migrating: Users that are going through an on-premise to cloud migration (think GP or NAV to BC or F&O/AX) or scaling from one ERP platform/version to another ERP platform/version (acquisitions, mergers, business growth, etc.)

Optimizing: Users that are looking for tips, tricks, ideas, and best practices to get the most out of their current investment in Microsoft Business Applications

The event, in traditional fashion, will be organized by the Microsoft technology products and associated User Groups from Dynamic Communities, including sessions designed for users that are considering, new to, migrating or optimizing a Microsoft Dynamics 365 business application investment:

GPUG: Dynamics GP (Great Plains Software ERP)

NAVUG/BCUG: D365 Business Central (Navision ERP)

AXUG/F&O: D365 F&O (AX & Finance & Operations ERP)

CRMUG: Dynamics CE (Customer Engagement/CRM)

Power Platform UG: Power BI, Power App, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agent

"Under Pam's leadership, we are implementing new ideas, like our Ukraine aid program, as she collaborates with the amazing experts across this network of user groups that Dynamic Communities is serving," said John Siefert, CEO of Dynamic Communities. "One of the great things we have seen over the last few weeks is the number of companies sending multiple employees to the event, in some cases up to 10 people from a single organization, and we are thrilled to host them as they navigate this amazing community and programming."

Go here to register for Summit North America.

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is an event, media and analyst firm connecting buyers, users, vendors, partners, and integrators of top business technology solutions around the globe. The company's flagship event is Community Summit North America, an annual user group educational conference for the Microsoft Business Application ecosystem. Dynamic Communities strives to create the best possible environment to exchange ideas and best practices for Microsoft user groups through digital and physical events through a User Group Expert Network.

About Community Summit North America

Community Summit NA is the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft business applications ecosystem, attracting thousands of users, partners, ISVs and Microsoft MVPs each year. It features a committee-based approach with experts in the user groups defining the agenda and programming. This year's Community Summit takes place Oct. 10-13 in Orlando, Fla.

PR contact: Tom Smith

tom.smith@dynamiccommunities.com

www.summitna.com

